South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Marine Rescue Shoalhaven's new technology to help keep you safe

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Shoalhaven's rescue capability has been bolstered by a new state-of-the-art life-saving device, bought with help from Manildra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.