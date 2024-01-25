Peter Moore's lengthy cricket innings recognised with an OAM

Bomaderry's Peter Moore wears his passion for cricket like a badge of honour.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
While most of that passion and involvement had been focused on Sydney's Fairfield and Liverpool area, the 65-year-old said it was time to start looking at connecting with the Shoalhaven's cricket competition.
"I've run out of challenges there, so I'd like to help down here somehow," he said.
"It would be good to help out here."
Mr Moore has a huge amount of experience to offer the Shoalhaven cricket competition, including being the longest serving president of the Fairfield Liverpool Cricket Association - a position he still holds.
He was also the secretary for about 16 years.
"Nobody wanted to take it on, so I said 'Okay, I can do it'," he explained.
Mr Moore was also president Fairfield Liverpool Cricket Umpires Association, before giving that up in the past year.
The move into umpiring came about when an injury interrupted Mr Moore's playing.
He said he started playing cricket in under 12s and continued through to senior ranks in Sydney, and was a capped player in the NSW District Cricket Association.
But when he broke his finger as a wicketkeeper he switched his attention to umpiring.
"I'd always wanted to take up umpiring," Mr Moore said.
He also got involved in the administrative side of things, to the detriment of his umpiring.
While Mr Moore umpired at a local, grade and NSW levels, "They told me I could have gone further in my umpiring, I just needed to decide between the association and umpiring, and I decided on the association."
Mr Moore moved to Bomaderry in 2016 - retiring from his work as an engraver after selling his shop in Canley Vale.
But even while living in the Shoalhaven he continued his involvement with cricket in the Liverpool and Fairfield area, even helping to start a new club to "fill a void", he said.
"There were always new challenges that needed to be met," he said while laughing that cricket was "like an addiction".
That addiction has been met by playing for more than 30 years, spending years coaching cricket at junior and senior levels, being a records officer, treasurer, secretary and presidents of different clubs and associations, and much more.
In fact the time he has devoted to cricket resulted in Mr Moore being named Fairfield Council's volunteer of the year in 2014, and being named a Member of the Order of Liverpool in 2020.
But those areas had nothing to match the redeveloped Artie Smith Oval at Bomaderry, Mr Moore said.
"That's a first class venue, simply superb," Mr Moore said after watching part of the first game played on the new facility.
"You don't get anything like that in Sydney."
Mr Moore said he was "Very proud - to receive that was a very big honour," after being notified of the OAM.
"I don't take the role on for these things, but they're a great bonus for turning up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.