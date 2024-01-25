South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Peter Moore's lengthy cricket innings recognised with an OAM

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 26 2024 - 9:51am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bomaderry's Peter Moore wears his passion for cricket like a badge of honour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.