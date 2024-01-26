Lorraine Mairinger honoured with OAM for unwavering service to her community

Lorraine Mairinger's accolades, achievements and commitment to her community run strong, which is why she's been awarded an Order of Australia Medal [OAM].
Alongside her late husband Franz Mairinger OAM they both served the Kangaroo Valley for decades since arriving in 1966, and Ms Mairinger's dedication continued still.
She said when she got the letter in the post telling her the news of her achievement, it was quite a shock and she was reminded of her husbands OAM and their collective achievements.
"I know he would be so very proud," Ms Mairinger said.
"Franz and I did a lot of things for him, and a lot of things together and then some things I did, like when I was president of the show society."
"You don't do any of these things on your own though, it's always a team effort, you can't do everything yourself."
One of her main commitments throughout her vibrant life was with the Lions Club.
She was a former chairperson, former director, district governor between 2014 to 2016, former district convention chairperson, Lions Clubs Australia cabinet member, since 2009 and district governor between 2014 and 2016.
She dedicated much of her time with her husband to the Kangaroo Valley Lions Club branch where she was twice a former president, former vice-president, secretary, since 2015 and a life member.
Reigning from a dairy farming family, she's also passionate about preserving agriculture and the Kangaroo Valley Agriculture and Horticulture Show.
She is still a committee member and vice-president of the show society, was president between 1998 to 2002 and was awarded life membership.
She also holds a repertoire of awards from over the years, including a New South Wales Rural Fire Service National Emergency Medal, with Clasp 'Bushfires 19-20', National Medal and 1st and 2nd Clasp, Lions International leadership award and Shoalhaven International Women's Day Award, awarded in 2012.
"You don't do it for the accolades, you really don't, you'll always get back more from helping people than what you might give," Ms Mairinger said.
"I think living in a small town, you just either get involved and do something, or you don't."
And get involved she did, Ms Mairinger is longtime committee member of the Kangaroo Valley Fire Brigade with New South Wales Rural Fire Service and has been a callout officer since 199, secretary between 1999 and 2018 and in 2018 she was awarded a life membership.
"I got a real shock with the life membership with the fire brigade, it's usually a captain, or someone who has done a long stint and been through a few bushfires," she said.
"So I really got a shock that night, that was the one that really shocked me."
She was a founding member of the Kangaroo Valley Pony Club and also awarded life membership there.
"I guess I've just always been involved in the community, and that could come from my parents, Franz' parents, or him," she said.
"We both were always community members and if we had to fundraise for something we go go, right, well we can do this.
"I guess we're very community minded and not for your own gratification, but as part of living and being involved in a community."
