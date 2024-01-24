Shoalhaven takes a Chance with its citizen of the year

Chance Hanlon has been named the Shoalhaven's citizen of the year, and winner of the Shoalhaven Medal.
The owner of Hanlon Windows in Bomaderry, Mr Hanlon was recognised for a lifetime of volunteering and helping to shape the Shoalhaven community during the awards ceremony on Wednesday, January 24.
The award came just days before his 60th birthday, and Mr Hanlon said it was "a nice way to celebrate".
He revealed his volunteering started when he was still young.
"My work as a volunteer started when I was 13 years old as a surf lifesaver at Shoalhaven Heads, and I did that for 10 years," Mr Hanlon said.
He was also involved in other sports and found a strong passion for basketball, continuing his involvement for 40 years.
He also helped revitalise the Shoalhaven River Festival with Lyn Locke, sat on the Bendigo Bank's board, and as a key figure in the Shoalhaven's business community had a long involvement with the Shoalhaven Business Chamber including time as the president.
"I suppose there's been all sorts of things I've been involved with as a volunteer," Mr Hanlon said.
"Volunteers are a bit of a dying breed, which is such a shame, we need to get more young people involved."
In more recent years he has devoted time an energy to community radio, hosting shows two days a week with his daughter Bec Tucker.
"Radio in the last 10 years has been a bit of a love - and with that love it involves me in the community," Mr Hanlon said.
The win was a popular one, with the crowd acknowledging all the Mr Hanlon had been involved with over the years.
Nicky Sloan was also highly commended in the citizen of the year category for her work in the various fields that create social justice, including affordable housing, women's right, child care, aged care, homelessness and the rights of people with disabilities.
Other awards presented on the night included:
Young Citizen of the year - Imogen Clarke for her commitment to local shows and musical theatre.
Sports person - Mako Paddle Club founder Kristin Chick.
Junior sports person - young soccer player and referee Che Stinson Saavedra.
Outstanding contribution to the environment - Landcare leader Gregory Thompson (winner), Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden president Robert Stewart (highly commended).
Outstanding contribution to an inclusive Shoalhaven - student mentor and volunteer Anne Dynon.
Outstanding contribution to arts and culture - Albatross Musical Theatre Company and Junior Albatross Musicals mainstays Julie and Paul Fraser.
Outstanding emerging artist - young musician and a key player in the Shoalhaven arts community, Aden Spencer.
