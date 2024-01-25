Nowra's top cop honoured for 32 years of service

Australian Police Medal recipient Chief Inspector Ray Stynes vividly remembers how he felt when he graduated from the NSW Police Academy in 1992.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"I'll never forget the day I walked out of the academy, the pride that my family had in me, and that I had in myself, that I'd completed the academy courses and walked off that parade ground as a NSW police officer," he said.
And 32 years later he still feels that same pride every time puts on the police uniform.
Not only is he proud of himself, but "I'm proud of the work as well that all the police do, not just at Nowra or on the South Coast, but throughout the state."
Chief Inspector Stynes has spent the bulk of his policing career living and working in the Shoalhaven, culminating in his latest role as officer in charge of the South Coast Police District's Nowra sector since 2018.
After joining the police force in 1992 Chief Inspector Stynes was soon in the spotlight.
His ability to handle difficult situations and solve problems became evident in August 1995 when he was directly involved with capturing two escaped lions, for which he was awarded the Commissioner of Police Commendation for Courage.
In the years that have followed there have been many other key events, such as facilitating the police response to the Currowan and Comberton fires, resulting in effective multi-agency responses to the management and evacuation of town residents, coordination of road closures, and dealing with public unrest.
Policing is not an easy job, and Chief Inspector Stynes admitted, "I've seen a lot of stuff that a normal person wouldn't see."
But he said support from family and colleagues was crucial to being able to stay on the job for such a long time.
"My wife's had put up with as lot, so have my kids, and also the people that I work with day-in and day-out," Chief Inspector Stynes said.
The Australian Police Medal honour was a reflection on all those people, he added.
"I couldn't have done it without the family, and without my wife, and all the police that I've worked with over the years.
"I've had a fantastic time, got some fantastic friends, some fantastic mates, and that's what keeps you going."
Another key was being involved in the community, Chief Inspector Stynes said.
"Particularly in regional areas like the Shoalhaven it's a privilege to be part of those communities and work day-in, day-out not only with the other police officers, but with other agencies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.