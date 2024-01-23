An iconic National Gallery of Australia sculpture is headed to Nowra

A three-and-a-half tonne sculpture is making it's way from the National gallery of Australia to call Nowra it's temporary new home next month.
The sculpture, 'Broken Obelisk' by American artist Barnett Newman will be located at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery for the next five years from February 2024.
Measuring at seven-and-a-half metres tall, the piece is a loan under the Sharing the National Collection program, announced by the Albanese Labor Government.
Arts minister, Tony Burke said most pieces in the Sharing the National Collection program were in storage.
"But not this one," Minister Burke said.
"The Shoalhaven Regional Gallery will have the distinction of displaying the work that has been in pride of place at the front of the National Gallery of Australia for years."
The Sharing the National Collection program is part of the national cultural policy, Revive.
Over four years, $11.8 million is allocated to fund transporting, installation, and insurance of works in the national art collection
Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said she was proud to see Nowra selected as one of the first to receive a loan art and encouraged locals and tourists to visit the exhibit.
"Being able to engage with and enjoy iconic art pieces such as this right in our own backyard is something every Australian should get to experience, and I am really delighted that we have that opportunity," Minister Gilmore said.
"Not only this, but I am sure it will bring people from across the coast and beyond into the Shoalhaven to enjoy all our amazing region has to offer."
