Brian White recognised for leading changes in local ambulance services

A paramedic who helped reshape ambulance services in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven has been awarded the Ambulance Services Medal.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Acting Assistant Commissioner Brian White joined the NSW Ambulance in January 1979 .
That started a distinguished career ranging from being a station officer performing critical interventions in dangerous environments to being an ambassador for NSW Ambulance in delivering prehospital care education for colleagues in Thailand.
His ability to champion empathy and remain contemporary with leadership is recognised by peers over his extended career.
Acting Assistant Commissioner White has developed a reputation for his flexibility, remaining calm under pressure and a willingness to help NSWA adopt and implement change.
In 2017 he led a team that developed a performance management indicator data-gathering program to help the state executive effectively manage resources and identify opportunities to improve business performances and service delivery.
Acting Assistant Commissioner White led several key structural reforms including transitioning the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Zone from the Southwest Sydney Sector to regional operations, becoming the third zone in the Southern Sector.
He is also a leader at the forefront of patient advocacy and staff performance.
He led a team responsible for transitioning the regional roster reform for the Southern Sector, that covers much of NSW including the Shoalhaven, improving paramedic welfare and work-life balance.
He was also integral in leading the sector team for the governance and accountability framework by bringing paramedics, station officers, duty operation managers, zone managers and sector management together to implement initiatives.
The framework identified strategies for those areas that were underperforming and reporting processes for sector base improvement, which saw the Southern Sector as one of the key leaders in improving regional operations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.