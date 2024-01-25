Recognition for police officer serving from the Shoalhaven to East Timor

A police officer who spent a large chunk of his career on the NSW South Coast has been awarded the Australian Police Medal.
Chief Superintendent Toby Lindsay joined the Police Force in 1994 at Kogarah, performing general duties before being transferred to Wollongong Police Station.
In 2000 he served as part of the 5th Australian Police Contingent, seconded to the United Nations in East Timor, tasked with helping East Timor with policing, investigations and ultimately building its own police force.
While on deployment he performed duties as a crash investigator and border patrol officer with refugees and internally displaced people, working alongside other United Nations agencies, the Australian Defence Force and non-government organisations.
He was acknowledged with the Police Overseas Service Medal and United Nations Medal for his contribution to peacekeeping in East Timor, in 2001.
In 2003 he was promoted to sergeant at the Shoalhaven Local Area Command, then to inspector at the Far South Coast Command in 2010.
As director of the Operational Policing Program, he implemented the NSW Community Portal in 2013.
He was promoted superintendent in 2018, as commander of the Richmond Police District based in Lismore.
During this time he was acknowledged for his commitment to community, professionalism and leadership in emergency management.
He played a significant role as emergency operations controller during the North Coast Fires in 2018, 2019, again in 2020 and during COVID-19.
His leadership across various positions in police recruit education has resulted in many thousands of recruits commencing service in NSW, including during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Superintendent Lindsay continues to motivate and encourage student police officers to serve their community.
As commander of the Organisational Development Command, People and Capability, and as chief executive officer of the NSWPF's Registered Training Organisation, he is responsible for education, training and development across the police force.
Chief Superintendent Lindsay is a Police Legatee and was appointed to the board of NSW Police Legacy in 2022.
