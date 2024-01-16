1 Bader Road, Sanctuary Point

Fully renovated inside and out, this coastal family home is a true gem you wont want to pass by.
The new, designer kitchen, featuring a five burner cooktop and a stunning Ceasarstone bench, is the heart of the home.
From here, the open-plan layout unfolds to the lovely living area, creating a space for the whole family to enjoy.
Each and every room is bathed in natural light, and refreshed with new timber effect vinyl plank or carpet flooring.
All three bedrooms have new, built-in robes, ceiling fans, and window blinds.
Outside, enjoy the luxury of a fully fenced rear yard for the kids and pets to enjoy.
The home's prime position on a corner block gives it the great benefit of dual road access to secure parking spaces for your boat and caravan.
There's also an extended single garage, with a workshop area, and a separate garden shed.
Centrally located to shops, waterfront parks, a boat ramp, a championship golf course, and a doctors office, this home has everything you will need for a comfortable sea change lifestyle.
It's ready for you to move your furniture in, or to be rented out for a great return on investment.
The fact that the previous owners enjoyed 12 years tenancy in this home speaks volumes for its quality.
