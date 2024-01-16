South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

1 Bader Road, Sanctuary Point

By House of the Week
January 17 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1 Bader Road, Sanctuary Point
1 Bader Road, Sanctuary Point

3 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 1 Bader Road, Sanctuary Point
  • $685,000 - $710,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: David Standen 0429 631 880
  • Inspect: By appointment

Fully renovated inside and out, this coastal family home is a true gem you wont want to pass by.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.