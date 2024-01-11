South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Kiama student at the cutting edge of science's future

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:10am, first published January 11 2024 - 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young people from all over the country enthusiastic about a career in the sciences are eager to safeguard its future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.