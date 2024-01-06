South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Should Nerriga Ned be outlawed... or given one last shot?

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
January 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When does a manmade landmark become accepted as part of a town? Five years? Twenty-five years? More?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.