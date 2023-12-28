Police hunt for nine alleged offenders on the run in the Illawarra

Nine people alleged to have committed offences from fraud to malicious damage are on the run - and police are looking for the public's help to find them.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers revealed the outstanding warrants for people's arrests in the hope it will assist their efforts to track them down.
The youngest is 24-year-old Bradley Harris who is accused of fraud-related crimes, and the oldest is 49-year-old Russell Henry who is wanted for alleged breach of a court order.
As police continue inquiries into the whereabouts of each of these people, they urge anyone who may have information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 42325399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
