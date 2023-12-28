South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Police hunt for nine alleged offenders on the run in the Illawarra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 28 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The alleged offenders who are on the run from police in the Illawarra. Pictures by NSWPF
The alleged offenders who are on the run from police in the Illawarra. Pictures by NSWPF

Nine people alleged to have committed offences from fraud to malicious damage are on the run - and police are looking for the public's help to find them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.