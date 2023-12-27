Severe weather alert to affect parts of the Illawarra, Nowra

A severe weather alert has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology just after lunchtime on Wednesday with thunderstorms set to lash parts of the Illawarra and Nowra.
"An upper trough traversing across the eastern part of New South Wales is combining with a very moist and unstable air mass to enhance the risk of severe thunderstorms," the Bureau stated.
It's likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, they said, and could affect Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Campbelltown, Penrith and Parramatta.
Around 1.35pm, the storm cell was detected by the BOM near Camden and Picton with its movement heading east.
It is forecast to affect Campbelltown, Oran Park and Helensburgh by 2:05 pm and Minto, the Royal National Park and Waterfall by 2:35 pm.
Storms have been lashing the Illawarra for several days, with families staying at a Kiama caravan park up to their knees in water on Christmas Day.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
