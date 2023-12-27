Severe weather alert to affect parts of the Illawarra, Nowra

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.



* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.



* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.



* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.



* Unplug computers and appliances.* Avoid using the phone during the storm.



* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

