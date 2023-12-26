'RIP my brother': Raiders mourn recruit's death

The Canberra Raiders are mourning the death of Troy Dargan after the halfback died in an accident on Christmas Eve.
The 26-year-old was on holidays in the Cook Islands with his family when he was involved in a motorcycle accident.
Dargan made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2020, playing two games for the club before joining Manly reserve grade side Blacktown Workers last season.
The halfback played six games in the NSW Cup throughout 2023 as he chased his professional rugby league dreams.
Dargan signed a development contract with the Raiders in the off-season, joining the club in the pre-season in a bid to return to the NRL.
The playmaker's management group confirmed the tragic news on social media on Monday afternoon.
TJ will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family- Dargan's agent Aria Management Group
"On behalf of the Dargan family, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news of TJ's tragic passing over night," Aria Management Group said in the statement.
"He and his family were holidaying in the Cook Islands where TJ was involved in a motorcycle accident.
"TJ was not only an [Aria Management Group] client but a long time friend and great mate. He is currently a Canberra Raider and formerly a member of Manly Sea Eagles, Souths Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels.
"TJ is a beloved son to Troy and Wendy, loving brother to Tamalee and Korokai, and friend to many many others. The family have asked for privacy at this very devastating time. TJ will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Dargan's death comes days after former Queensland legend Carl Webb died following a battle with motor neurone disease.
Monday's news prompted an outpouring of grief from the wider rugby league community, with multiple players expressing their condolences on social media.
Greg Marzhew wrote "RIP brother", while Joseph Paulo wrote "no that's so sad. Sending love to the family and friends."
Manly forward Josh Schuster said "Rip brother, best bloke" and Raiders teammate James Schiller posted "RIP my brother. Love you mate."
Dargan was a Parramatta junior who played Australian Schoolboys as a teenager before representing the Cook Islands at senior level in 2019.
The transition to the NRL was a challenging one and he fought hard for another opportunity following his debut with Souths in 2020.
Canberra's halves are currently in a state of flux following the departure of Jack Wighton and Matt Frawley.
While Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange are the leading contenders to fill a playmaker role, Dargan was handed an opportunity when he signed his deal with the Raiders.
That has now been tragically cut short as the club and wider rugby league community mourns his death.
