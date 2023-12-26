South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

'RIP my brother': Raiders mourn recruit's death

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 26 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Dargan, who made his NRL debut with Souths, was eyeing a new start with the Raiders. Pictures Getty Images, supplied
Troy Dargan, who made his NRL debut with Souths, was eyeing a new start with the Raiders. Pictures Getty Images, supplied

The Canberra Raiders are mourning the death of Troy Dargan after the halfback died in an accident on Christmas Eve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.