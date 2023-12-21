Five gifts to avoid this Christmas, from a South Coast ED veteran who's seen it all

"Trampolines. With a net, with one child on it? A great toy. With eight kids of different sizes? Or no net, or not supervision? Lots of injuries - broken arms, broken legs, spinal injuries, neck injuries."



COVID. "Don't' give your grandma COVID for Christmas. If you're having symptoms then have a RAT test and think about whether you should be visiting large numbers of your family.

In a household that includes small children, "things with small beads". "There's swallowing, choking and getting stuck up the nose," he said. Children with nose blockages end up in the emergency department requiring a vacuum-style extraction or a balloon cathetar that is inserted up the nostril and inflated. "It's like a little fishing trip, but the child doesn't tend to enjoy it."

Toys requiring button batteries. "You've got to make sure that they're screwed in properly and they're kept away from kids. The issue there is if the child swallows one of the batteries, it can cause a kind of internal burn. They can require surgery to remove it."

