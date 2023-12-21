Five gifts to avoid this Christmas, from a South Coast ED veteran who's seen it all

'Tis the season for overindulgence, alcohol-induced heat stroke and more than the usual amount of little kids with things stuck up their noses - just ask Dr Rik Wheatley.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The veteran medico, who has has spent 21 years working in hospitals, mostly within Australian emergency departments, says the region's ED staff try to make Christmas day pleasant for each other and patients, since "everyone is missing family and friends and no one really wants to be there".
Dr Wheatley, acting director of Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital, has some tips for anyone looking to avoid the ED these holidays: avoid overindulging in food and alcohol, watch out for sunburn, swim between the flags and stay hydrated.
When it comes to what's under the tree on December 25, here is Dr Wheatley's Christmas non-wish list for 2023.
Hospitals within the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will be open 24 hours a day to treat serious illness or injuries.
Dr Wheatley said that people presenting with less serious illnesses or injuries may be best served at GP clinics, urgent care centres, pharmacies or through healthdirect.gov.au.
"Thankyou to those staff who are serving the community and spending time away from their families to work this Christmas," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.