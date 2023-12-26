South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra's Matthew Royals takes to the sky as Fleet Air Arm Commander

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 27 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commodores Matthew Royals, RAN, and Anthony Savage, RAN. Picture supplied by Defence Media
Commodores Matthew Royals, RAN, and Anthony Savage, RAN. Picture supplied by Defence Media

Commodore Matthew Royals said it's the people and the challenges that have kept him motivated throughout his 33-year career with the Royal Australian Navy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.