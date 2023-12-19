South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Traffic

Two men hospitalised following multi-vehicle crash, Princes Highway reopened

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princes Highway closed between Falls Creek and Tomerong, following a multi-vehicle crash. Picture via Live Traffic NSW
Princes Highway closed between Falls Creek and Tomerong, following a multi-vehicle crash. Picture via Live Traffic NSW

Update: The Princes Highway has reopened in both directions, between Falls Creek and Tomerong, with traffic conditions are returning to normal in the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.