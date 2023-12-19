Two men hospitalised following multi-vehicle crash, Princes Highway reopened

Update: The Princes Highway has reopened in both directions, between Falls Creek and Tomerong, with traffic conditions are returning to normal in the area.
Two men have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway at Tomerong about 2.15pm on Tuesday, December 19.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two men were assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics.
"A man in his 70s was treated for minor injuries and another man in his 80s was treated for lower back pain," the spokesperson said.
Both men were transported to Shoalhaven Hospital in a stable condition.
The Princes Highway was closed in both directions between Falls Creek and Tomerong due to the crash.
The highway was closed between Jervis Bay Road at Falls Creek and Island Point Road at Tomerong.
Light vehicles were redirected to use Jervis Bay Road, Pine Forest Road, Hawken Road, Grange Road and Island Point Road, in both directions.
Traffic crews remain on site, with traffic returning to normal.
