5/8A Rendal Avenue, North Nowra

This neat and tidy, renovated villa is tucked away from the road, conveniently nestled at the rear of the complex, and backs onto a reserve.
The lower level features nine-foot ceilings which help to create a bright and spacious atmosphere. The functional kitchen has great bench space for food preparation and leads to the combined dining and living area.
This space is complete with low-maintenance, gorgeous polished porcelain tiles. Plus, air-conditioning in the living room will guarantee your comfort and cosiness all year round.
Walk through the sliding door to the undercover area where you can relax and overlook the generous sized backyard.
Other features of the lower level include an internal laundry, second powder room with a toilet, and a single lock-up garage with internal access.
Upstairs you will find three well sized bedrooms all with fans, two of which are equip with built-in robes. The main bathroom boasts a bath and a large vanity.
This home offers a thoughtful and well designed floorplan that ensures comfort for you, your family, and even guests.
Located close to riverside walking tracks, shops, parks, and the primary school, this gem would make a wonderful family home or investment property.
