Missing Falls Creek man found safe and well following police search

Update: 4pm, December 15:
A man missing from southern NSW has been located safe and well following a search this afternoon, Friday December 15.
The 43-year-old man was last seen on Falls Road, Falls Creek, approximately 12km south of Nowra, about 8.30pm on Friday, December 8.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries, he was located on Friday afternoon, December 15.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Earlier:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the South Coast.
An investigation into his disappearance commenced on Friday, December 15.
Police and family hold concerns for the 43-year-old.
He is known to frequent the Primbee, Unanderra, Lake Illawarra, Falls Creek, Nowra and Sydney Metropolitan areas.
