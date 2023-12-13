The Christmas gift I've treasured for 50 years was second hand

When I was about eight years old I received a special Christmas gift from my parents that I still have today.
It was a microscope.
And as it turns out my parents bought the gift second-hand from someone whose daughter had outgrown the item.
It was tough economic times for a young couple with three young children but my parents didn't want any of those children to miss out on a special gift - or two - under the Christmas tree. In fact, my parents always made Christmas a special time for us kids.
I always remember thinking how different and special my gift was. I was so impressed that I had my own microscope. This immediately piqued my inquisitive nature. I loved examining all sorts of things through the lens of that microscope.
I'm not sure why I kept it - I have had plenty of other wonderful gifts over the years - but this one triggered something for me. Maybe because it was so different, maybe because I knew the effort my parents had gone to for such a special gift.
I may have only been eight, but I knew how hard my parents had worked, furthermore one of my younger siblings had only recently recovered after a battle with cancer - they had a lot on their plate.
While the gift was wonderful, I think the unspoken message that came with it was even more valuable for a young, impressionable child - there is more to Christmas than just receiving lots of gifts.
As I return to the present and the tough financial times that have impacted so many in 2023 I want to remind people of that message.
This should not be a time to break the bank so everyone gets a multitude of sparkly new things.
Those thoughtful, even pre-loved gifts, can often be valued even more.
Jackie Meyers, editor
