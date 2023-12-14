Sanctuary Point student celebrates high score in alternative pathway to uni

As school leavers across the state receive their HSC results, 50 TAFE NSW graduates are also celebrating their success in a university preparation course.
Sanctuary Point student Amy Mason is one of the high-scoring graduates who studied a Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) and received a Tertiary Entrance Score of an ATAR equivalent of at least 97.
The Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) is a nationally accredited qualification offering a Tertiary Entrance Score, an ATAR equivalent, recognised by universities and employers as a Year 12 equivalent qualification.
Ms Mason said she chose to study the Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation because she was home-schooled and was not eligible for an ATAR.
"Thanks to the support from my teachers at TAFE NSW, they made the transition to learning in a classroom environment straightforward," she said.
Ms Mason is passionate about studying a degree in criminology or veterinary biology.
"I'm so glad that my tertiary entrance score will allow me to further my education in these fields," she said.
Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said the success of the latest cohort of graduates highlights how alternative pathways are available for students to achieve their career and education goals.
"Around 40 per cent of TAFE NSW graduates who passed the Tertiary Preparation Certificate this year received ATAR equivalents of at least 90, which is a testament to their dedication throughout the year," he said.
"There are many pathways to employment and further education. The Tertiary Preparation Certificate is a great option for those looking to gain practical skills in researching and writing essays in an adult learning environment.
"Completing the course has the potential to change lives by increasing employment opportunities, preparing students for the workforce of the future, and paving the way for lifelong learning."
