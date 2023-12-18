Germein sisters are excited to perform at A Day on the Green with Tom Jones

Sisters Georgia, Ella and Clara Germein are ready to bring their "feel-good" music to Bowral as part of A Day on the Green.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Known as Germein, the indie-pop rock band from Adelaide will perform with Tom Jones and Delta Goodrem on March 23, at the Centennial Vineyards.
It will be the first time the trio are going to the Highlands, but will share the stage with Tom Jones once again, as part of his Ages and Stages tour.
They have toured with the Welsh singer in the United Kingdom in early 2023, and will return there this December to open for him.
"It's surreal to open for such a legend," Georgia the guitarist and lead vocalist said.
The band will perform new songs for the show, as well as a variety of their hits.
"We want people to have a good time," she said.
"We want them to forget their worries and troubles and appreciate the music."
The last year has been a whirlwind for the sisters, and they are ready to embrace and appreciate all the places they go to.
They have also toured with Little Mix, The Corns and Phil Collins, and performed at the prestigious Isle of Wight Festival in the United Kingdom five times.
Germein was nominated for two South Australian Music Awards in 2023 and won the People's Choice Pop Award in 2019 and 2020.
Their 2022 single Good For A Girl; which is about the challenges the siblings faced as an all-female band in the music industry, came third in the International Songwriting Competition for 'Best Unsigned Artist'.
Georgia said it has been a privilege writing and creating music with bass player Ella and drummer Clara.
"Because we're sisters, doing it together is so special, you have that close bond anyway," she said.
She said the band was excited to return to a regional town to perform and connect with people.
The trio will also join Six-time Grammy winner James Taylor, Ella Hooper and Josh Pyke at ADOTG on April 28.
Tickets are on sale via adayonthegreen.com.au.
Learn more about Germein at germeinsisters.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.