Where to cool down over the Christmas school holidays

With the weather heating up over the Christmas school holidays, families across the Shoalhaven will be in search of the best spots to cool down.
While the beaches are a popular choice, pools managed by Shoalhaven City Council are also a great option.
Some opening days and times will change over the holidays, but we've made a list of when all of the Shoalhaven pools will be open.
In the heart of Kangaroo Valley, you'll find the beloved village pool that takes in magnificent views toward Barrengarry Mountain. The neighbouring, shaded toddlers pool ensures a great day out for the family.
Holiday opening hours
Shady gum trees and locally-produced murals set the scene for a relaxing dip at Shoalhaven Heads Village Pool. Looking to spend an afternoon? The covered picnic areas within this facility ensure you can stick around for lunch and make a day of it.
Holiday opening hours
Berry Village Pool is tucked away within the pleasant, shady grounds of the Berry Showground and makes for the ideal location to relax and enjoy a refreshing swim. The toddler pool is partially covered by a shade cover, providing extra sun protection for the little ones.
Holiday opening hours
Bomaderry Aquatic Centre boasts a variety of programs suited to all ages and abilities. The popular Learn to Swim, Squad Training and Aqua Aerobics classes ensure that you'll make the most of your time in the water.
Holiday opening hours
The newly refurbished Nowra Aquatic Park offers a variety of facilities including a 9-lane FINA standard 50m outdoor pool, Splash Play Park and the community-named 'Vortex' and 'Rampage' waterslides - making it the perfect place for a family day out.
Holiday opening hours
Greenwell Point Village Pool is ideally situated adjacent to the mouth of the Crookhaven River. Boasting beautiful water views and a number of picnic tables, you'll be glad you stopped by for a refreshing swim.
Holiday opening hours
No entry fees apply at the sea pools, and each sea pool is inspected daily by council staff prior to opening. No lifeguard service is provided and the sea pools are unsupervised.Patrons are responsible for their own safety and parents are responsible for the safety of children in and around the pool areas.
Holiday opening hours
Your one-stop-shop for an active lifestyle in Vincentia, Bay & Basin Leisure Centre features a fully-equipped gym, 25m lap pool and small toddler pool.
Holiday opening hours
Sussex Inlet Aquatic Centre is the perfect place to enjoy a swim, an aqua aerobics class or a group exercise session. There's also a popular Swim and Survive and squad training programs on offer and an inflatable obstacle course that will keep the kids occupied for hours.
Holiday opening hours
Like the idea of a swim with a view? The popular Milton Village pool provides just that. Set among green fields and rolling hills.
Holiday opening hours
Ulladulla Leisure Centre is a premium facility that has something for everyone. Take a swim in the indoor or outdoor pools.
Holiday opening hours
Holiday opening hours
