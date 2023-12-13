South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Lifeline South Coast prepares for 'busiest time of year'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 14 2023 - 7:25am, first published December 13 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline South Coast crisis support manager Danielle Mullaney. Picture, supplied
Lifeline South Coast crisis support manager Danielle Mullaney. Picture, supplied

Lifeline South Coast is preparing to see calls for support increase over the Christmas holiday period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help