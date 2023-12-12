19 Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry

Discover the allure of this meticulously renovated home that radiates character and charm.
From the lead-light windows in the hallway, to the beautiful iron fireplace and timber mantel piece, everywhere you look you can see the love and pride that has been put into this tasteful and well thought-out renovation.
The living room showcases beautifully stained timber floors that extend throughout, creating a warm and inviting ambience.
As the heart of the home, the kitchen boasts quality appliances and finishes, and is the perfect hub for family gatherings and entertaining.
From the dining room, white timber french doors lead to the huge back yard, where you can enjoy time on the verandah, surrounded by established gardens.
The fully renovated and generously proportioned bathroom features quality tiles, a charming free-standing claw bathtub, and a separate toilet for added convenience.
The single lock-up garage ensures secure parking, while the fully fenced yard provides an ideal space for families, kids, and pets to thrive.
Immerse yourself in the comfort of a fully renovated home that blends modern convenience with timeless charm.
It's the ideal property for families seeking a haven to grow and create lasting memories.
