Man suffers injuries to his torso in multi-vehicle crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle truck crash on the Princes Highway near Bomaderry overnight.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said "multiple" crews responded to the incident about 7.15pm on Thursday, December 7.
"The initial reports were for a multi-vehicle truck crash near Moss Vale Road," the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"The report states that two trucks collided."
A man aged in his 20s was treated at the scene by paramedics for injuries to his torso.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition.
All southbound lanes of the Princes Highway at Bomaderry were closed for a number of hours following the crash.
All vehicles except for B-doubles were diverted along Meroo Road and Bolong Road.
All lanes of traffic reopened about 9pm and traffic returned to normal.
