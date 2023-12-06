GoNE but not forgotten - the cricketing story for the ages told in new book

The Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven has carved out a unique place in the Shoalhaven's sporting and social agenda for the past 60 years.
And now the group has had its story told in a new book written by Steven Woolley and John Blackmore.
With a Monty Python-esque name of "The Unexpurgated History of the Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven (GoNE)", the book details the cricket club's history from the time Foster Emery started it in 1962.
"It was originally started to play against Creswell and Albatross, as a way of integrating the Navy into the community," Mr Woolley said.
By bringing together the Nowra area's best cricketers the GoNE made friends of individuals who were deadly enemies at club level, Mr Woolley said.
And that level of mateship was enhanced when the club transformed into a golden oldies club, playing cricket all over the state and even overseas.
"Every two years we've travelled overseas gone on these expeditions to play cricket," Mr Woolley said.
That included a recent trip to Samoa, which featured lessons for groups of children.
"When we go to any of these places we take fully stocked cricket bags with us, and leave them there for the kids, donate them to the schools," Mr Woolley said.
However it is not particularly serious, despite the status of cricket.
"It's our brand of cricket, which is a laugh, a giggle and beer, and we just try to foster goodwill while we travel around."
To help foster camaraderie and ensure everyone has a good time there are special rules, such as a batter can't be dismissed on the first ball they face, and bouncers are strictly prohibited.
Older members who can no longer play also "love going away", and cheering from the sidelines and enjoying the club's social side, although there are people playing well into their sixties, seventies and beyond.
"Our brand of cricket keeps us young," Mr Woolley said.
And that focus on revelling in the love and fun of the game is all included in the book, that is being launched at the Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing Club at 5pm on Sunday, December 10.
"It's a good laugh," Mr Woolley said.
