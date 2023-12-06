South Coast Register
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

GoNE but not forgotten - the cricketing story for the ages told in new book

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gentlemen of Nowra Eleven has carved out a unique place in the Shoalhaven's sporting and social agenda for the past 60 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help