Mates rally around Adrian after sudden death of 'beautiful' young wife

It's often heard after someone dies that they "lit up a room", but those who knew and loved Bridget Munro say this truly is a reflection of the kind of person she was.
Ms Munro, a much-loved young mother, wife, friend and daughter, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 22 after suffering a massive seizure.
She and her husband Adrian Arciuli had recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and had two little girls: Gracie, 3, and Margot, seven months.
A group of Adrian's close friends from his time as a student of St Joseph's Catholic High School in Albion Park have moved to support Mr Arciuli and his two girls as they grieve and find a way forward without Ms Munro.
One of those friends, Sarah Downes, recalled how they were all over the moon when, almost a decade ago, Mr Arciuli told them he'd met Ms Munro and she was the love of his life.
From the get-go, Mrs Downes said, it felt like Ms Munro had always been part of their tight-knit group.
"On her own, she was just a wonderful human being," Mrs Downes said, describing her as someone who really did light up a room when she entered.
"She was such a great friend and an incredible woman," she said.
Ms Munro was a senior producer for SBS World News and Mrs Downes described her as a "talented journalist and formidable news producer".
She said Mrs Munro was proud of her accomplishments in her career, but it was her family who meant everything to her and she was "the most devoted mother".
In announcing the news of Ms Munro's death, Mr Arciuli, a SBS sports journalist, shared a photo of his smiling wife he took days before she died, which he said encapsulated her many positive qualities.
"Her beauty, her bubbling personality, her warmth, her spirit, her compassion and so many other things that made her one of the best people on this planet," Mr Arciuli said.
"Our lives will never be the same and our hearts have shattered into a million pieces.
"While mine and so many other hearts will have a massive hole in it for the rest of our lives, day by day, we will celebrate you and honour your legacy by making sure we raise our beautiful girls Gracie and Margot to be just like their amazing Mummy.
"My darling Bridge, I will love you forever."
While Mr Arciuli grew up in Albion Park (and runs Albion Park City Football Club) and Ms Munro in Canberra, they and their daughters were living in Mittagong.
Mr Arciuli's group of school friends have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for him and his daughters.
Mrs Downes said what Mr Arciuli needed was financial support so he could take the time and space to grieve the loss of his soulmate and figure out what came next.
"We are very sad at the loss of Bridget of course, that is a given, but we are determined to stay strong for Adrian and his family, especially Gracie and Margot, his girls," she said.
Mrs Downes said she and her friends asked the people of the Illawarra to do whatever they could to ensure Mr Arciuli and his girls had the best life, saying even the smallest amount would mean a lot.
In their fundraiser, the friends wrote: "Quite simply, there are no two better people than Adrian and Bridge".
The online fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-bridget-munro.
