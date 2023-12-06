Santa Claus will spread Christmas cheer in the Shoalhaven with the NSW RFS

It is going to be a busy month for Santa Claus as he visits the streets of the Shoalhaven with the NSW RFS.
Every Christmas, families across the region head out to the front of their houses to see their local brigade's Santa Run.
The annual tradition is an amazing opportunity for the brigades to not just give back to their communities by spreading some Christmas cheer, but also connect with the community during an important time of year.
Shoalhaven Fire Control Centre's Inspector Bradley Collins said the Santa Runs are mainly about bringing joy to the community,
"It's an opportunity for the kids to see Santa," he said. "The majority of the brigades are very community minded and very community connected.
"The communities do support a lot of the brigades in a lot of the stuff that they do, fundraising and the like.
"[The Santa Runs are] kind of the brigades way of giving back to the community at a time of year when there is heightened awareness."
Summer can be a dangerous time in Australia and the Santa Runs provide the perfect opportunity for the brigades to do some community engagement.
"Talking to the residents, making sure that they're prepared for the warmer months," said Mr Collins.
"Obviously, we did have rain last week, but we're potentially in for a warmer, drier summer.
"So, just a general reminder for residents, and particularly coming into the holiday season for holiday makers, to be vigilant and stay up to date.
"Monitor the hazards in the [Hazards Near Me NSW] app and local radio stations and that sort of thing, in case anything does start."
Most of the brigades generally do a Santa Run in their local areas, and residents interested about when and where Santa will be should monitor their local brigade's Facebook page.
If residents require further information contact the Shoalhaven District Facebook page.
