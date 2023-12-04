Small but contestable waves are forecast for the start of this year's Australian SUP Titles in Shoalhaven.
The 2023 Australian SUP Titles will base itself out of Sussex Inlet, utilising areas from Shoalhaven Heads in the north to Berarra Beach in the south.
More than 150 competitors will take to the water across the five days of competition, with an opening ceremony to kick off proceedings today [Tuesday Tuesday December 5] with action starting tomorrow.
Local interest centres around champion Shoalhaven competitor Skyla Rayner.
Skyla will be defending her open women's title she won last year.
"I'm looking forward to the next few days of competition at the Australian SUP Titles in Shoalhaven. I grew up in the area so it will be nice competing in my hometown," the former Ulladulla High School student said
Wes Fry, an adopted local competitor given his strong Shoalhaven connection, is another entrant to cheer on.
Wes recently brought home silver for the Irukandjis in SUP Surfing at the ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championship.
He finished runner-up in the open men's division at the Australian SUP Titles last year and is hoping to take the win this time.
"I'm really excited to be back competing with some great friends. I've spent lots of time in this region and love the feel of the place and the waves on offer," he said.
"The forecast is looking small but contestable for the coming week with numerous options to surf in any wind conditions.
"We want the best possible conditions for competitors, so the location will be decided on each morning of competition so we can pick the best breaks."
There are approximately 110 surfers and 40 racing competitors, which is a great success for the event and the local community.
There are numerous social events on during the week to get everyone together and showcase the local area.
Today is the Opening Ceremony, taking place at Swordfish Brewing in Sussex Inlet, where a meet and greet and Welcome to Country will occur from 4pm.
Live music, food and entertainment will be happening on Wednesday afternoon from 4.30pm at Errol Bond Reserve.
Thursday night food deals and BYO drinks will take place at Pelican Shores in Sussex Inlet.
"I am really looking forward to the week ahead," Wes said.
Keep up to date with results and information on the Australian SUP Titles website.
The Australian SUP Titles are proudly supported by Shoalhaven City Council, Le Tan, Jim Beam and Surfing NSW.
