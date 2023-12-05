South Coast Register
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

6 Bayswood Avenue, Vincentia

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
December 6 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spacious, modern layout
Spacious, modern layout

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 6 Bayswood Ave, Vincentia
  • $1,175,000 - $1,275,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set in a prime position on the edge of the popular Bayswood estate, is this immaculately presented, quality build.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.