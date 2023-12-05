Spacious, modern layout

Set in a prime position on the edge of the popular Bayswood estate, is this immaculately presented, quality build.
The terrific floor plan includes multiple living areas, with a bright, airy formal family room at the front of the house, set away from the main entertaining/family spaces.
There are four bedrooms, all of which have great natural lighting and built-in robes.
The generous sized main bedroom features a double walk-through robe and a stylish ensuite with double vanities and a large shower.
A modern kitchen, in the centre of the home, features expansive Caesarstone benchtops, a breakfast bar, a massive walk-in pantry, and quality appliances, and opens to a huge living and dining area, with high raked ceilings.
This central part of the home has internal cavity doors to close it off from the bedrooms, and sliding doors out to the large, beautifully landscaped backyard with a concrete patio, and covered entertaining area.
There is a main bathroom with a shower and bath, an internal laundry with a double linen cupboard and a door to the backyard, a double garage, garden shed, and internal store room.
Located across the street from the park, and within walking distance to the new Vincentia Marketplace, this home offers a convenient and relaxed lifestyle.
