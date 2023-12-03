After back-to-back years of La Nina rain, the east coast of Australia is gearing up for an El Nino summer.
It's going to be a hot one!
To enjoy the sunny days, there's no better place to be than on the South Coast. Wherever you may find yourself - between Wollongong and Eden - the crystal blue water awaits.
Join Sam Coulthart for surf lessons in Currarong, and while you're in the tucked-away town, grab a coffee or fresh juice from Peel's.
Further down the coast, you can also learn to surf at Pam Burridge Surf School or Camel Rock Surf School in Bermagui, or simply go for a leisurely swim, snorkel, or paddle in Jervis Bay, Berrara, or Merimbula.
For the best seafood on the South Coast, visit Pelican Rocks and Jim Wild's Oysters in Greenwell Point, or explore the many oyster leases of the Far South Coast.
It's also time to lock-in your plans for New Year's Eve, and find the best vantage point to watch the fireworks.
For a night of family fun, support the Berry Rotary's New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular at the Berry Showground, or if you're in Kangaroo Valley, The Friendly Inn's New Year's Eve extravaganza is a festival of fireworks, food, and music.
Did you know that Kiama hosts one of the largest fireworks displays between Sydney and Melbourne? Held in the natural amphitheatre of Kiama Harbour, the free display is accompanied by a kids carnival, food markets, a live DJ, and performances.
In Batemans Bay, the Bells Family Carnival promises weeks of family entertainment, with an awesome fireworks display set to draw a crowd on New Year's Eve.
