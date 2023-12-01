South Coast Register
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

An increasing number of COVID-19 cases has brought about some changes

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 1 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mask up at hospitals as COVID-19 cases on the rise
Mask up at hospitals as COVID-19 cases on the rise

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the community is on the rise, according to the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help