South Coast Register
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times
Watch

Illawarra, South Coast's flood emergency in 64 heartbreaking photos

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 30 2023 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters in Cobargo, Lake Conjola and Kiama. Pictures by Ron Webb, SES, Robert Peer
Floodwaters in Cobargo, Lake Conjola and Kiama. Pictures by Ron Webb, SES, Robert Peer

The massive clean up has begun for many in the Illawarra and South Coast after staggering rainfalls and floodwaters swept into towns and communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.