YOU have to admire the dedication shown by the Ulladulla SES volunteers.
Most of the volunteers, after being on call all night and early this morning [Wednesday, November 29] due to the recent weather event, changed out of their orange uniforms and put on a different uniform and headed to their paid jobs.
The calls were for leaking roofs, sandbagging and one tree being down.
Ulladulla area incident sector commander, Tracy Provest, said once again her team got through their work in an impressive fashion.
Local volunteers, in areas like Lake Conjola, were supported by a unit from Canada Bay and a Unimog crew - a high clearance vehicle used in rescue operations.
Cmdr Provest said the conditions were easing and the weather front that had caused the recent drama was moving down south.
In general, she said it was a "massive" from the Shoalhaven SES volunteers - particularly in areas like Nowra and St Georges Basin.
The Shoalhaven SES, in the Nowra area, responded to 104 jobs, while the St Georges Basin unit responded to over 60 calls for help.
Some of the rainfall levels, according to the Ulladulla SES were:
369mm at Porters Creek Dam
200mm at Fisherman's Paradise,
184mm at Ulladulla,
171mm at Brooman,
147mm Lake Tabourie,
138mm Lake Conjola and
124mm at Burrill Lake.
Please stay out of floodwaters. If you need SES assistance call 132 500 and if the issue is life threatening call 000.
