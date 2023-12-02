South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Batemans Bay kidney donor shares his 'raw and real' journey

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated December 2 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kidney donor Ethan Fisher has been chronicling his journey in the hopes of helping other potential donors. Picture supplied
Kidney donor Ethan Fisher has been chronicling his journey in the hopes of helping other potential donors. Picture supplied

It was around eight-years-ago when Ethan Fisher received news that would change his life, as a loved one was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.