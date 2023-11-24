South Coast Register
Extraordinary Histories is a single source of history for the entire South Coast

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
November 24 2023 - 12:05pm
Author of Extraordinary Histories, Peter Lacey, the first-ever history of the entire NSW South Coast. Picture supplied.
For the first time ever, a history of the entire NSW South Coast has been compiled in a 320-page book, Extraordinary Histories.

