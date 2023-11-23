South Coast Registersport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Sport/National Sport

Why wait to start decking the halls?

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
November 24 2023 - 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why wait to start decking the halls?
Why wait to start decking the halls?

I grew up with the rule in my family that we could not begin decorating for Christmas until December 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.