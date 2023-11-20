South Coast Register
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Narooma Oyster Festival contributes to Sydney Opera House art

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 21 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Nations artist Megan Cope has used around 85,000 oyster shells to make three large-scale works at the Sydney Opera House. Picture by Daniel Boud
First Nations artist Megan Cope has used around 85,000 oyster shells to make three large-scale works at the Sydney Opera House. Picture by Daniel Boud

Oyster shells diverted from landfill on the South Coast have taken pride of place in the Sydney Opera House's 50th anniversary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.