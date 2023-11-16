South Coast Register
Friday, 17 November 2023
Kiama teens George Kalajzich, Dax Cairncross and Lucas Mak relive dramatic rescue

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 17 2023 - 8:50am
George Kalajzich, Lucas Mak and Dax Cairncross at Jones Beach following their dramatic rescue of two Sydney teens. Picture by Adam McLean
Three Kiama teens can now add 'hero' to their social media status after they saved a life in a dramatic rescue off Jones Beach.

