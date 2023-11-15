Christmas is a time for giving, and there are a range of ways people can help spread the festive spirit to those who are struggling.
The Mayor's Giving Box has again been placed at Stockland Nowra, with Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley calling for donations of unwrapped gifts.
They will be distributed through the Cullunghutti Aboriginal Child and Family Centre, Lyrebird Preschool, Clipper Road Children's Centre and Salt Ministries.
"As a community, it's important to support each other and do what we can to ensure everyone has a good Christmas," Cr Findley said
"No one wants to see people in our community go without, so if you can spare even a small donation, it will make a big difference," she said.
More than 600 gifts were distributed to families in 2022 thanks to the generosity of Shoalhaven residents and businesses.
Donated gifts can be dropped in the box located between the Lowes and Connor stores until December 24, or financial donations can be made by scanning a QR code on the box's side.
A substantial donation from Manildra Group has already provided a welcome boost and will go a long way to help bring joy to families doing it tough this Christmas.
Homeless Hub
Meanwhile, State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has reminded local residents and businesses about his annual Christmas Toy Drive, collecting gifts that this year will go to the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub in Plunkett Street, Nowra, which supports so many local families in need.
"Christmas is a time of celebration and relaxing with our loved ones. Sadly, there are still some local children and young people facing disadvantage at this special time of year," Mr Ward said.
"This Christmas Toy Drive is about coming together to help spread some Christmas joy to hundreds of disadvantaged children and young people across our Illawarra, Kiama and Shoalhaven region.
"Over the past several years, the Kiama electorate office has been overwhelmed by the generosity of local residents and small businesses who have kindly donated a wide variety of toys and gifts, and I really hope that it can continue this Christmas."
Mr Ward has asked for new and unwrapped toys to be dropped off to his Kiama electorate office at 102 Terralong Street, until 5pm on Monday, December 18.
"Let's keep the Christmas spirit of giving alive and come together to help spread some festive joy to those who need it most this Christmas," Mr Ward said.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army and NGM Group are asking locals to help spread joy by donating a gift to the Salvos annual Christmas Toy Drive Appeal.
For the first time, the Illawarra and South Coast's Greater Bank branches will be a collection point, joining the Newcastle Permanent Building Society's annual appeal following the merger of the two organisations under the NGM Group banner earlier this year.
About 6000 gifts were donated at Newcastle Permanent branches across regional NSW last year, and Salvation Army's Illawarra and South Coast fundraising manager, Karen Walker, said the need would be even greater this year.
"More and more people are struggling with the basics, so the extras that Christmas brings are simply out of reach," she said.
"A little bit of generosity from those that are able goes a long way, and I know with community support we'll be able to put some smiles on faces on Christmas Day."
Donations can be made until Friday, December 15 at any local Greater Bank branch including one in Junction St, Nowra.
Gifts should be new and unwrapped and are accepted for all ages, including teenagers.
"Any and all donations are hugely appreciated," Ms Walker said.
"If you want to donate but are short of ideas, you can never go wrong with the classics - toys, clothing, books, and games - but something for older kids and teenagers is always welcome, such as vouchers, sporting equipment, beauty products and fashion accessories."
