South Coast Register
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Business

South Coast's Tara Distillery unveils chic gin-tasting bar in Berry's heart

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
November 14 2023 - 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alarna Doherty and Ben Stephenson of Tara Distillery at their new new gin tasting and cocktail bar inside WorkLife on Albert Street, near the IGA carpark in Berry. Picture supplied.
Alarna Doherty and Ben Stephenson of Tara Distillery at their new new gin tasting and cocktail bar inside WorkLife on Albert Street, near the IGA carpark in Berry. Picture supplied.

Nestled in the heart of Berry, a new haven for gin-tasting and cocktails has emerged, offering delights from a South Coast distillery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.