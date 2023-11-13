After a successful first year the Trans and Friends Festival lit up the University of Wollongong once again for a celebration of diversity and pride.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Crowds gathered to bask in vibrant performances by Illawarra drag artists including Magnus Opium and Lyla Joy, and meander through the 60 stalls showcasing local health services, arts and crafts, and gender-affirming products.
The event was organised by the Illawarra Shoalhaven Gender Alliance (ISGA), an alliance of community members, organisations and health professionals with a commitment to support the health and wellbeing of trans and gender-diverse community.
The festival was opened by UOW's Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Patricia M. Davidson, with performances MC'd by proud trans woman Ella Kosarew, known by many as Ellawarra.
"We take immense pride in our trans and gender-diverse community and the partnership we have with ISGA in providing essential health information and support," Prof Davidson said.
"As a nurse myself, this commitment is particularly dear to my heart, knowing the importance of comprehensive healthcare for all."
The event marked the beginning of Trans Awareness Week, running from November 13 to 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.