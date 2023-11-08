John Olsen wants to "help bring deadly cancer out of the shadows".
The Ulladulla resident is a neuroendocrine cancer patient and wants more people to be aware of the condition.
Given that one Australian is diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour [NET] every 90 minutes it is amazing that more people are not aware of the condition.
NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia says "alarmingly, 50 percent of patients report that they were originally misdiagnosed with something else".
Australians are being asked to take action on NET Cancer Day to help drive awareness.
Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Day is on tomorrow [Friday November 10] and John wants people to take note of the condition and find out more about it.
The Milton Ulladulla Times, to raise more awareness following NET Cancer Day, is preparing an in-depth feature article with John - so watch this space.
Meanwhile, here is more information about neuroendocrine cancer.
There are currently over 25,550 Australian people living with neuroendocrine cancer today, with more 5,550 people diagnosed annually.
According to NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia [NECA] the condition is more common than ovarian, pancreatic and brain cancers.
Neuroendocrine tumours [NETs] form in the network of glands and nerve cells that make hormones in the body.
These cells are found throughout the body, but mainly in the gastrointestinal tract [including large and small bowel], pancreas and lungs.
Many neuroendocrine tumours produce excessive amounts of hormones, which can lead to common symptoms like:
John suggests if people have those symptoms and are struggling for answers that they push for further tests.
NECA Chief Executive Officer Meredith Cummins said the condition should not be called a rare cancer.
"Neuroendocrine cancer is often described as a rare cancer, but when you look at the numbers, one person is diagnosed every 90 minutes, and more than 5,550 people are diagnosed annually so it is a lot more common than people think," she said.
"Many of the symptoms of neuroendocrine cancer, like diarrhea, racing heart and flushing are often attributed to everyday illnesses, which means that the cancer is often diagnosed late and can no longer be cured."
She said many neuroendocrine cancers are treatable when caught early.
Go here https://neuroendocrine.org.au/ for more information and here https://neuroendocrine.org.au/campaigns/net-cancer-day-2023/ to make a donation.
NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia is the only non-for-profit medical charity providing support to Australians living with neuroendocrine cancers.
The group is governed by five pillars; support, research, education, awareness and advocacy.
These pillars have been created to give neuroendocrine cancer patients, their families and friends, a voice in the community and access to the care and treatment that they deserve.
