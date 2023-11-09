South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

Are all the so-called mobility scooters really needed

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 10 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man - the year 2525 seems very close indeed
Grumpy Old Man - the year 2525 seems very close indeed

Back in 1969 Denny Zager and Rick Evans painted a bleak picture of a mechanised future in their song In The Year 2525.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.