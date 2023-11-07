Appealing family favourite

This appealing home provides ample space for the entire family to enjoy, both indoors and outdoors.
It features multiple living areas, including a family room with a raked ceiling and reverse cycle air conditioning, plus a lovely living room with a view of the front yard.
The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel, electric appliances, with a separate dining area adjacent.
Enjoy the luxury of the main bedroom which boasts a walk-in robe, air-conditioning, and a ceiling fan.
The remaining three bedrooms come complete with built-in robes.
There's also a central main bathroom with a large shower.
Outside, relax under the impressive, all-weather, covered pergola, which proves a fantastic enclosed entertaining space.
The approximately 714 square metre block provides plenty of space for all outdoor activities.
Enjoy the delightful, tiered backyard, which is perfect for enjoying with your family and friends, as well as the landscaped grounds which combine established trees, shrubs, and hedges.
There's also a double lock-up garage, with a convenient single drive-through to the backyard.
Adjacent to Golden Cane Park, and near an array of amenities, an 18-hole golf course, and the Shoalhaven River, this is the perfect family-friendly location.
