Eurobodalla Shire first NSW council to approve natural cemetery

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 6 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:39am
Shanna Provost, funeral celebrant and specialist end-of-life educator, Fiona McCuaig of Walawaani Way and Lauren Newman, director, Tree of Life Funerals. Picture by Gillianne Tedder
Eurobodalla Shire Council is the first in NSW to approve a cemetery where people can be buried in the way they have for thousands of years.

