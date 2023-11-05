How can anybody resist Chloe after looking at that face and into those soulful eyes?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Chloe is our dog of the week and has been waiting for her new home since July 24.
Sadly she has had no interest and awaits her forever home.
Yes, she is a big girl but Chloe just loves hanging out with people and getting lots of cuddles.
She can get very playful at times but being an older girl she's happy to lounge around with her family.
Chloe has made lots of friends at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter so if you already have a doggo at home she would love to meet them to see if they're happy to share a home.
Chloe costs just $100 to adopt, which includes microchipping, desexing, vaccination, worming, tick & flea treatment and lifetime registration.
If you're interested in meeting Chloe or for more information please go to the link below, where you can also access the online application form - https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/985764
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.