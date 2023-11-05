Phil McDonald always keeps his promises - especially one he made to his late dad Jim.
He told his dad that he would break three world records - the first two were done to promote health issues - like stroke awareness.
Stroke awareness is important to Phil - the condition took his dad.
The Mollymook resident, this time around, will be not only trying to raise awareness about the importance of good health but will be raising money to support a Shoalhaven community group - details and fundraising link to come.
His attempt will be April 6 next year - close to a significant date.
"I am going to do it close to the anniversary of my dad's death," he said.
"He died at 4.30am in the morning and I am going to start at 4.30am in the morning.
"It's just something that has been eating away at me because I said 'dad I am going to do three'."
Phil is going to do 24-hours of pad work [punching boxing pads while moving around].
"The message I want to send out is to be an advocate for taking back control for your own health - be it heart health and stroke awareness," he said.
His first world record was hitting a punching bag for 24 hours and the second, at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, was sparring for 151 three-minute rounds to set a new world record, beating the old mark of 142 rounds, to support the Stroke Foundation.
"This [the third world record attempt] in some ways is going to be harder than the first and the second world records because I will be moving more and punching," he said.
"I will be on my feet 24-hours non-stop."
He will need access to multiply pad-holders, hence is attempting the record in Sydney with support from his trainer and best mate Ian Schaffa - the Founder at Street Buffet.
Closer to home Adam Brown is guiding/training Phil at Ulladulla's Crossfit Huey.
Phil is taking each moment as it comes and is not getting too far ahead of himself.
"My program will be staged - so I will be ready," he said about preparing for the big day.
Phil likes setting himself goals to achieve.
The Mollymook resident was all set to attempt his third record months ago - until he suffered a health issue and had to call the attempt off.
He admits being told he had a heart hernia was hard and took a toll on him mentally.
"It was months of mental gymnastics," he said about the condition and possibly needing open heart surgery.
He even re-did his will - just in case the surgery did not go well.
However, he did not need the surgery and is now all focused on his next record-breaking attempt.
He is all about "living life and achieving goals" - not "just existing".
"Just keep moving - keep on achieving is the way I was brought up," he said.
Phil is not irresponsible and said his medical team, including his local doctor, have given his world record attempt their approval.
"They said - 'there is no problem - go for it'," he said about having the approval from his medical team.
"I have been extremely careful about all this. I am not being foolhardy or throwing caution to the wind - I am seeking their guidance.
"If they said 'no' then I would not be doing it."
His condition was not deemed life-threatening.
"Life does not end because you have an illness or a disability in any way, shape or form - you just have to modify your approach."
