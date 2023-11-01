Car collectors and enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend with the Cobargo Showground playing host to a special car show.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Hosted by the Far South Coast Classics Car Club, the Classics at Cobargo Showground will be open to all, with members of the community encouraged to take part.
READ MORE:
"Whether it's a cool car you've got in the garage, or a truck or a bike you're proud of, all are welcome to bring their vehicle of choice along and register for free, going in the running for the prizes at the end," event organiser Mel Britton said.
Ms Britton said the money raised from tickets on the day would go directly back into the community, with funds going to the Cobargo and Quaama public schools.
"We're trying to get the kids involved as much as we can so we've got students from each school which will be picking their favourite car and giving the trophy to the lucky winner on the day," she said.
The show will begin at 9.30am and run until 3.30pm on Saturday November 4, the entry fee is $5 for adults and children get free access.
Ms Britton said the event was one that the whole family could enjoy from seeing the variety of vehicles on display to strolling through the market stalls.
"We've got lots of food and drinks, ice creams and that sort of thing and we also got free face painting for the kids," she said.
"We've got quite a bit happening that day and hopefully it'll be a good community event that we can do again in two years time."
Mr Britton said there would be several categories to enter, with a best car in the show prize, best original motor vehicle, best modern car and so on.
"We've got lots of giveaways, prizes and big raffled and we are allocating some room for modern cars as well which a lot of people are into these days," she said.
Entrants for the competition and market stall holders however will need to arrive between 6.30am and 9am to enter their cars for the competitions and set themselves up for the day.
Ms Britton said she and the Far South Coast Classics Car Club committee were grateful for the local support from all the businesses that had gotten behind them for the event.
"Lots of local companies came on board as soon as we mentioned it and they've backed us the whole way, they've just been brilliant," she said.
"We wouldn't have been able to put the show on without them really."
"We haven't even done this one yet, it's just taken off and gone crazy on Facebook and we're just blown away by how many people have gotten behind it," she said.
"We're really looking forward to it."
Talk about support from local sponsors, with interests for next event already.
Excitement for the event and the response she's been seeing on social media.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.